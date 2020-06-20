MARION — June Destival will be honored for her 95th birthday with a card shower. June is a former resident of Hazleton and Oelwein. Birthday greetings and special memories may be sent to: June Destival, Willow Gardens, 455 31st Street, Marion, IA 52302.
She was born June 30, 1925 to Gus and Pearl Robinson Jensen. June and Delmon Destival were married Feb. 27, 1944. “Del” passed away in March 2013.
Her family includes children and spouses, Dick and Sandy Destival, Panama City, Florida,
Diane and Gary King of Harpers Ferry and Yantis, Texas, Donna and Larry Cole, South Range, Wisconsin, Darlene and Don Worden, Marion, Dave and Ginny Destival, Jefferson, Denise and Garry Teague, Geneseo, Illinois.
June has 20 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren. A family gathering will be held later.date.