MARION — June Destival will be honored for her 96th birthday with a card shower. June is a former resident of Hazleton and Oelwein. Please send cards to: June Destival, Silver Oak Center, 455 31st Street, Marion, IA 52302.
She was born June 30, 1925 to Gus and Pearl (Robinson) Jensen. She graduated with the Oelwein High School class of 1943. June married Delmon Destival on Feb. 27, 1944. “Del” passed away in March 2013.
Her family includes children and spouses, Dick and Sandy Destival,
Panama City, FL, Diane and Gary King of Harpers Ferry and Yantis, TX, Donna and Larry Cole, South Range, WI, Darlene and Don Worden, Marion, Dave and Ginny Destival, Jefferson, Denise and Garry Teague, Geneseo, IL. June has 20 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.
A family gathering in Marion is planned the weekend before her birthday.
Thanks and love from June’s family!