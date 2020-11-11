WAVERLY — The Wartburg College Kammerstreicher will perform Saturday, Nov. 14, at 4 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, the performance will be livestreamed on Knight Vision, Wartburg’s live-streaming network, at www.wartburg.edu/knightvision/. There is no cost to view the concert.
The performance will include Pachelbel’s “Canon” and Radiohead’s “15 Step,” both arranged by Sam Stapleton, visiting assistant professor of music at Wartburg College, among others.
Kammerstreicher is the Wartburg College chamber orchestra. Formed in 2014, Kammerstreicher is now led by Stapleton, who also conducts the Wartburg Community Symphony Orchestra. The group is composed of Wartburg students who pursue a variety of majors but have in common skills on violin, viola, cello and bass.