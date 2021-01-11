DUBUQUE — Samantha Kane of Fairbank has been named to the Clarke University Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Kane is a full-time undergraduate student who has earned a 3.65 grade-point average or above, on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 graded hours.
Founded in 1843 by the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Clarke University is located near the Mississippi River in Dubuque. Academic offerings include over 50 undergraduate majors and minors, 10 pre-professional programs, seven graduate degree programs, and the CareerPLUS professional development micro course program.