DUBUQUE — Samantha Kane of Fairbank was named to the dean’s list at Clarke University for the spring 2021 semester. The list recognizes full-time undergraduate Clarke students who have earned a 3.65 grade-point average or above, on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 graded hours.
Founded in 1843 by the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Clarke University is located near the Mississippi River in Dubuque. Academic offerings include more than 50 undergraduate majors and minors, 10 pre-professional programs, seven graduate degree programs, and the CareerPLUS professional development micro course program.