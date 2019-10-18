Fifteen West Central Senior Citizens met Oct. 15 at the Maynard Community Hall. President Steve Kaune led the Pledge of Allegiance and minutes from the previous meeting were read and approved.
During the afternoon of 500, Kathryn Cannell and Verna Kerns earned the high scores.
Helen Hillman will be hostess next week. The West Central Senior Citizens is a group of older adults from around the area who all enjoy getting together each Tuesday at noon and playing the card game 500. New members are always welcome.