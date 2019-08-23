MAYNARD — Fifteen West Central Senior Citizens met Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Maynard Community Hall. President Steve Kaune led the Pledge of Allegiance. Minutes from the Aug. 13 meeting were approved.
During the afternoon, 500 was played with high scores going to Kathryn Cannell and Helen Hillman.
Next Tuesday will be the monthly potluck at noon. Persons are asked to arrive a little early to help set up for the meal. Everyone is encouraged to stay for cards in the afternoon.
The group meets at noon each Tuesday in the Maynard Community Hall. Senior citizens from around the area who enjoy playing 500 and socializing are welcome to join in the fun.