WAVERLY — Wartburg College’s Keep on Learning adult education series seeks presenters for the 2021-22 academic year.
Presenters often have expertise in a hobby, interest or topic they would like to share with others. The format is a four-part series (two hours each session) taught in person on the Wartburg campus on Thursday mornings during the school year. The presenter application, details about the program, and descriptions of this year’s sessions can be found at www.wartburg.edu/kol.
The steering committee, in cooperation with the Wartburg Alumni & Parent Relations Office, will review applications and select presenters, who will be paid a stipend.
The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. For more information, call the Alumni & Parent Relations Office at 319-352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or visit www.wartburg.edu/kol.