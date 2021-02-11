With another blast of cold weather sweeping the country, it’s important for everyone to take the necessary precautions to stay safe – including your pets. Trupanion, a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, offers the following 5 tips to keep your furry friend warm and protected in the coming days – as well as all winter long.
Frigid Cold Temperatures
Many people may see their pet’s fur coat and assume that it’s perfect protection from the winter weather. But given the severe drop in temperature and windy conditions, your pet may be in danger of hypothermia if their body temperature falls below normal at this time. This drop in body temperature has the potential to lead to frostbite to your pet’s ears, paws and tail. Consider a sweater for your pet, especially if they are small or have short hair.
Blizzard Conditions
In the upcoming days your pet should not be left outside alone. Blizzard conditions can be scary and dangerous for pets as their senses can be overwhelmed – leading to disorientation. Make sure your pet has proper ID (tags or microchip) in case they become lost.
Shelter
If possible, keep your pets indoors at this time. If they are in an outside shelter, make sure that it is free of drafts. Also, keep the shelter well insulated with thick blankets and bedding for the comfort and safety of your pet.
Undernourishment/Dehydration
Colder weather means expending more energy to keep warm. Make sure to keep your pet on a balanced and healthy diet. Also provide plenty of water for proper hydration.
Antifreeze
A common chemical for our vehicles – antifreeze is toxic to your pet. Make sure to monitor your garage floors for any possible leaks that your pet might find tempting (antifreeze is sweet tasting to pets).