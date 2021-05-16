Kenna Meisgeier awarded prestigious P.E.O. STAR Scholarship

Kenna Meisgeier, a senior at Starmont High School, was selected to receive a $2500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. International Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter CL of Oelwein.
Kenna’s talents and interests are widespread and significant: four years of band, FFA receiving several awards at the annual banquet—Iowa Degree DeKalb Award for Agricultural Achievement, Alumni Scholarship and Chapter Star in Ag Placement. Also “1” ratings in State Speech Contest in both individual and group speech, Division 1. Cross Country—her team qualified for the state meet in 2A; she received an Academic All State Award and was All Conference for Tri-Rivers. In track, Kenna has placed in the top 5 every meet in which she has run the 3000.
Kenna has been in National Honor Society for three years. Strawberry Point Lions’ Club named her Student of the Month in December.
Along with this extremely busy schedule, she is also active in church activities and has a part-time job working on a neighboring dairy farm.
The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional high school senior women to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada. Kenna received early admission to Iowa State University, Ames. This scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular, activities, and community service.
P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) has been celebrating women helping women reach for the stars for more than 150 years. Since its inception in 1869 in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, it is one of the oldest women’s organizations with close to 6000 chapters. And has helped more than 116,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $383 million in grants, scholarships, awards, and loans. The Sisterhood also supports Cottey College. It provides a framework of support and community for all members.
To learn more, please visit peointernational.org and facebook.com/peointernational. And congratulations, Kenna, well done! You are living out a famous quote you chose for your graduation announcements: “Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire.”