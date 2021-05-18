PELLA — Kerrigan Upton of Ossian, was among the 204 Central College students who were celebrated during Commencement on Saturday, May 15, at Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium.
Upton received a bachelor’s degree in biology.
Upton is one of 22 Central College students in the Class of 2021 to graduate with Alpha Alpha Alpha honors.
These honors are awarded to students who have completed at least 36 credit hours toward a degree, have an overall grade point average of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale and do not have parents, stepparents or legal guardians who have completed a bachelor’s degree.
Central is the first college in Iowa to have a chapter of Alpha Alpha Alpha.
