OELWEIN — Royce and Frankie King will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on Monday. They were married in Grace United Methodist Church in Oelwein, on Sept. 16, 1944. They are still members of the same church today.
Royce was co-owner of the Oelwein Implement Company and worked for the Oelwein Community School system. Frankie worked and volunteered in many capacities.
Their children include Jim (Brenda) King of Davenport, and Susan (Jim) Bilodeau of Chico, California, several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
They are celebrating the milestone with family. Cards and well wishes are welcomed at 112 6th Street NE., Oelwein, Iowa 50662.