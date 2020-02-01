Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CEDAR RAPIDS — Kirkwood Community College has released its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. These students have achieved a 3.3 grade point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.

Kirkwood students from the area earning this distinction are listed below by their hometowns.

Arlington — Clayton Smith

Aurora — Kaylee Cook, Heidi Lau

Clermont — Haley Jacobsen

Fairbank — Emma Barnes

Fayette — Allison Winters

Hawkeye — Macy Niewoehner, Megan Niewoehner

Independence — Jared Bathen, Donald Burns, Jessica Hack, Claudia Henningsen, Karlie Michael, Tiffany Moser, Jenna Price, Peighton Prusator, Lanie Stiefel, Heather Timm, John Williamson

Jesup — Lenin Bradley, Carma Close, Jensen Shannon, Dakoda Wolf

Lamont — Audry Goedken, Danielle Haynes, Dillon Piper

Oelwein — Jade Gamm, Lydia Hamilton, Drucille Jorgensen, Samantha Paul, Megan Reagan, Nicole Wright

Ossian — Jenna Knutson

Quasqueton — Markia Griffin, Jay Sandberg

Rowley — Brooke Gardner, Paige Justason

West Union — Sarah Cullen

Winthrop — Vaughn Coleman, Lauren James, Madison McMurrin

