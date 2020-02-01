CEDAR RAPIDS — Kirkwood Community College has released its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. These students have achieved a 3.3 grade point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.
Kirkwood students from the area earning this distinction are listed below by their hometowns.
Arlington — Clayton Smith
Aurora — Kaylee Cook, Heidi Lau
Clermont — Haley Jacobsen
Fairbank — Emma Barnes
Fayette — Allison Winters
Hawkeye — Macy Niewoehner, Megan Niewoehner
Independence — Jared Bathen, Donald Burns, Jessica Hack, Claudia Henningsen, Karlie Michael, Tiffany Moser, Jenna Price, Peighton Prusator, Lanie Stiefel, Heather Timm, John Williamson
Jesup — Lenin Bradley, Carma Close, Jensen Shannon, Dakoda Wolf
Lamont — Audry Goedken, Danielle Haynes, Dillon Piper
Oelwein — Jade Gamm, Lydia Hamilton, Drucille Jorgensen, Samantha Paul, Megan Reagan, Nicole Wright
Ossian — Jenna Knutson
Quasqueton — Markia Griffin, Jay Sandberg
Rowley — Brooke Gardner, Paige Justason
West Union — Sarah Cullen
Winthrop — Vaughn Coleman, Lauren James, Madison McMurrin