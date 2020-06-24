CEDAR RAPIDS — Kirkwood Community College has released its dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. These students have achieved a 3.3 grade point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.
Kirkwood students from the area earning this distinction are listed below, alphabetically by hometowns.
Arlington — Clayton Smith
Aurora — Kaylee Cook
Brandon — Nichole Stephens, Ashley Venneman
Clermont — Haley Jacobsen
Fairbank — Chloe Hartley
Hawkeye — Macy Niewoehner, Megan Niewoehner
Independence — Donald Burns, Jessica Hack, Claudia Henningsen, Seth House, Lisa Johnson, Anna Miller, Peighton Prusator, Heather Timm
Jesup — Brianna Burns, Abigail Chiavetta, Carma Close, Joshua Johnson
Lamont — Alex Crow, Audry Goedken, Danielle Haynes, Dillon Piper
Oelwein — Kennedy Adams, Jade Gamm, Lydia Hamilton, Megan Reagan, Renae Vandekieft, Nicole Wright
Ossian — Jenna Knutson
Quasqueton — Markia Griffin, Jay Sandberg
Rowley — Paige Justason, Sidney Lamparter, Kimber Wheelock
Sumner — Lindsey Bunce
West Union — Sarah Cullen
Winthrop — Vaughn Coleman, Madison McMurrin