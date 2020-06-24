Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CEDAR RAPIDS — Kirkwood Community College has released its dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. These students have achieved a 3.3 grade point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.

Kirkwood students from the area earning this distinction are listed below, alphabetically by hometowns.

Arlington — Clayton Smith

Aurora — Kaylee Cook

Brandon — Nichole Stephens, Ashley Venneman

Clermont — Haley Jacobsen

Fairbank — Chloe Hartley

Hawkeye — Macy Niewoehner, Megan Niewoehner

Independence — Donald Burns, Jessica Hack, Claudia Henningsen, Seth House, Lisa Johnson, Anna Miller, Peighton Prusator, Heather Timm

Jesup — Brianna Burns, Abigail Chiavetta, Carma Close, Joshua Johnson

Lamont — Alex Crow, Audry Goedken, Danielle Haynes, Dillon Piper

Oelwein — Kennedy Adams, Jade Gamm, Lydia Hamilton, Megan Reagan, Renae Vandekieft, Nicole Wright

Ossian — Jenna Knutson

Quasqueton — Markia Griffin, Jay Sandberg

Rowley — Paige Justason, Sidney Lamparter, Kimber Wheelock

Sumner — Lindsey Bunce

West Union — Sarah Cullen

Winthrop — Vaughn Coleman, Madison McMurrin

