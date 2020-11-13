WAVERLY — The Wartburg College Knightliters Jazz Band will perform Sunday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, the performance will be exclusively livestreamed on Knight Vision, Wartburg’s live streaming network, at https://www.wartburg.edu/knightvision/. There is no cost to view the event.
The performance will include pieces such as “Black and Tan Fantasy,” “The Egyptian,” “Serpents Tooth” and “Hard Times.” The ensemble is directed by Simon Harding.
As a professional player, Harding has shared the stage with Darius Rucker, Ben Folds, The O.J.s, The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra and many more. He has performed with the Charleston Symphony and was a member of the Charleston Jazz Orchestra. Now settled in the Midwest, he works at Tenor Madness Saxophone Shop and teaches jazz at Wartburg College.
The Knightliters Jazz Band takes its name from the college’s mascot, the Wartburg Knight. The band is open to all Wartburg students through auditions held during the first week of the fall semester. Several of the band’s members have majors other than music.
The Knightliters perform several times throughout the school year on campus and in the Cedar Valley. Many of the band’s alumni are successful public school band directors with active jazz band programs.