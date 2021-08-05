DES MOINES — Only a few days until the Iowa State Fair. Here are a few changes you need to know before you go this year.
PLAN YOUR DAY
Planning your day at the Fair is made easy with our interactive online daily program and official Iowa State Fair App. Fairgoers can search by date, location or keyword to create their own personal itinerary on Android and Apple devices.
Text FAIR to 844.844.8508 for special offers, updates on concerts and daily activities, weather alerts and more. Text BABY to 844.844.8508 to receive updates when new babies are born at the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center.
COVID
All safety precautions will be followed per CDC guidelines. We continue to monitor the situation and will communicate any updates on our website, e-newsletter, and through social media.
Please stay home if you are sick, experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms or have been recently exposed to COVID-19. Additional hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will be available. Restrooms and high touch areas will be cleaned regularly. Please practice distancing when possible. No capacity limits are currently in place for buildings or other locations. Per current CDC guidelines, masks are recommended indoors. We will have a limited number of masks available throughout the grounds while supplies last.
We encourage Iowans to get vaccinated. A vaccination clinic by Hy-Vee will be open every day of the Fair on Grand Ave near the main gate.
SECURITY
See Something, Say Something because our number one priority is safety. We work in partnership with many different agencies including the Iowa State Patrol, the Des Moines Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s office and our police department.
ENTERING THE GATES
Please allow additional time for bag checks and metal detectors. Please be prepared by checking out the list below. Bags and purses are allowed, but are subject to inspection at the gates and also when entering the Grandstand. Sealed water bottles are acceptable at the gates.
• Weapons of any kind are strictly prohibited
• No outside glass bottles, cans, drink containers, coolers or food
Smoking is prohibited in barns, occupied structures and music venues
• No explosive and or flammable objects
No pets allowed, except for trained service animals
• No drones
All local and state laws and ordinances apply
• Any additional items deemed inappropriate, harmful or unsafe are subject to confiscation
GRANDSTAND
Additional bag checks may be required at the Grandstand. The Grandstand is located outdoors, and all seats were on sale. Prohibited items include: weapons of any kind; bottles, cans, coolers; video or tape recorders (still photos may be taken at the discretion of the performer).
GETTING AROUND THE FAIR
For crowd and pedestrian safety, the inner grounds trams or tractor drawn trailers will not be running. The Clearfield Lions will still operate tractor trailers up the hill to Pioneer Hall and throughout the campgrounds.
Please plan accordingly for additional walking or contact HomeTown Mobility at 1-877-928-5388 to reserve a scooter. Scooters are available at Gate 8, 10, 11, 13 & 15. Personal golf carts are not allowed on the Fairgrounds.
GETTING TO THE FAIR
Taxis, Uber and Lyft will be available at Gate 8 for pick up and drop off. Bicycle parking is available inside Gate 11 for free. On-site parking is available in the University, North and Northeast parking lots; $10 per vehicle and per motorcycle (all vehicles/motorcycles must be removed by 1 a.m.
DART Park & Ride
Three Park & Ride locations are available, with free parking, from 8:30 a.m. to midnight each day of the Fair. At the Fairgrounds, all DART buses will drop off and pick up at the DART Transit Hub, Gate 10.
• Center Street Park & Ride, 7th and Center Streets
• Iowa State Capitol, East 12th Street
• Southeast Polk High School, NE 80th Street and Highway 163
DART roundtrip fares are cash only, day of ride ($2 Adult, $1 Children). Half off your ride with an advanced admission ticket to the Fair.
TSA requires the proper wearing of masks when on the bus. Riders are encouraged to bring their own mask and masks will be available onboard.
Don’t Forget to Buy Tickets!
Purchase discounted Thrill Park passes, Family Fun packs and admission tickets before August 11 and SAVE big! Purchase tickets online at iowastatefair.org or at the ticket office located in the Administration building on the Fairgrounds or at area HyVee, Fareway, Cash Saver or Price Chopper locations.
Stay up-to-date with all of the latest and greatest activities and news at the Iowa State Fair online at or on the official Iowa State Fair App.