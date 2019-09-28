Koob promoted to Chief Petty Officer

Angela K. Koob was promoted to Chief Petty Officer, US Navy on Sept. 13, by the Commander at Naval Air Forces Courtyard, San Diego, Calif.
Angela is the daughter of Robert and Eileen Koob of Oelwein. Also attending the pinning ceremony were Lt. Col. Joh and Karen, Gwyneth Nakata, Kensington, Md., brother-in-law, sister and niece; Brittany and Uma Basu, Brookings, S.D., sister and niece; Jadah Koob, Dubuque, niece; and Ben Koob, Oelwein, nephews.
Jadah Koob and Gwyneth Nakata, Angela’s nieces, performed the pinning.
CPO Koob graduated from Oelwein High School in 2003. She received her Associate’s Degree from NICC at Calmar. Angela joined the US Navy in June 2007.