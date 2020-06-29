Kool-Aid®, “Summer in a glass.” The neat little packets hissing into rainbow colors when poured into a pitcher of water. Add ice cubes and sugar. It’s almost as easy as Jell-O®.
But wait! What if Kool-Aid isn’t just for summer anymore. What if each month had its own symbolic color and flavor? You can spend your own time putting together the right combos and match up the kind of containers for them. I have had fun putting together some. Using all the colors and flavors of only Kool-Aid, let’s get started.
January to December, we’ll have moments to remember. Lemonade would be served in a frosted white glass. Why lemonade? Were you never warned “Don’t eat yellow snow?”
February of course is a red month, what with Valentine’s Day and the Presidents’ Day. So, I pick bright red Cherry Kool-Aid,. Serve it in a flowered glass and stir it with a blue straw if you didn’t get a Valentine.
March begs you to “Kiss me, I’m Irish.” So, fill a stein with Lemon-Lime.
April isn’t all rain and flowers. There are a lot of pretty days when you see the world through rose-colored glasses. So, this month you can have pink lemonade in a pink Depression glass container. Just don’t forget the little umbrella.
In May the robins cheer us up singing, “Cherries are ripe,” so let’s fill your grandma’s prettiest cut glass with Black Cherry Kool-Aid.
June makes us think of what? Oh, yes! Weddings. Let’s use a white glass. But we also have strawberries to keep us happy. So how about Summer drink. After all, “What is so rare as a day in June?”
July is such a variety of weathers. So, to cover this month let’s make Mixed Berry flavor served in a blue plastic glass.
Summer afternoon. Summer afternoon. Those are supposed to be the prettiest words in the English language. So, don’t you think Tropical Punch would be just right? Serve it in a sunny yellow glass. August personified.
It’s a long time from May to December. But the days grow short when you reach September. The Autumn leaves are falling, and the grapes are coming on. I’ll have Grape Kool-Aid in an amethyst glass.
And now we look at the clear sky and see the beginning of October’s bright blue weather. Kool-Aid gives us Ice Blue Raspberry to drink from a silver aluminum glass.
November is quite sad, but Thanksgiving is on its way. Sit by a warm fire, have a stoneware cup and fill it with Orange Kool-Aid. It’s worth going “over the river and through the woods” for.
At long last it is December and time for red and green together to show up. How can that work out? They have a new Strawberry and Kiwi mix. I think it turns out red, but you can still put it in an emerald green glass and use your imagination to taste the kiwi.
It takes a lot of imagination to play this game, but it has put me to sleep many nights. I finally got it right, I think. Now I understand there are a lot of different kinds of beans. Maybe I can think of how many ways I could serve them.
P.S. I understand there are more than 20 different flavors of Kool-Aid.