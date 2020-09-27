IOWA CITY — Last spring, in the chaotic early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, a team of University of Iowa College of Pharmacy students, including Steven Landa of Lawler, created a full-fledged business plan for a new community pharmacy.
The planned new business, named TrueHealth Pharmacy, was one of three to advance to the final stage of a national business competition run through the National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA).
Team members — all of whom are pursing a Doctor of Pharmacy degree — include Steven Landa, Aaron McDonough, Patrick McFadden, Jessica Satterfield, and Matthew Yeates. There will be a live Q&A session on Oct. 6, and the winners of the competition will be announced on Oct. 18 during the NCPA’s virtual national convention.
The team designed a logo, created products and services, and crunched in-depth financials. Because it is a competition, the teams are keeping the details of their proposed businesses under wraps. But they recently shared what made them want to participate in the competition.
“The five of us have unique skill sets and experiences that led to the creation of TrueHealth Pharmacy,” Satterfield said. “We all have an interest in business development and independent pharmacy.”
“This is my third year in the business plan competition, and I look forward to it every year,” she added. “Making the top three has been a goal of mine since first working on the business plan as a P1. As an MBA student as well, I get to flex some of those skills and work through them in a real-life scenario.”
McFadden has already earned his MBA.
“I have been on the business plan competition team for two years now. I joined because I was able to combine what I learned during my MBA and during the pharmacy program. I enjoy being creative and it was a great way for me to express some of that creativity,” McFadden said.
For his part, Landa completed Healthcare Business Leadership Program courses and enjoyed practicing the topics he learned.
“This competition has taught me just how much goes into a pharmacy behind the scenes. We see the clinical side most often as pharmacists but seeing what goes into the business helps develop a deeper appreciation for the work put in to developing and growing a business,” Landa said.
Yeates has always been interested in taking a non-traditional pharmacy path.
“The business plan competition provided me the opportunity to voice my thoughts about a new practice direction and present them to a group of established pharmacists that would tell me if they believed in my ideas or not,” Yeates said.
“I believe that students can shape their future careers by getting involved in activities while in school, however, they must push themselves to take the necessary steps toward their goals,” McDonough said. “The business plan competition pushes our team every year to learn more and think creatively. I am thankful that we were chosen as a top 3 finalist and look forward to pushing ourselves further outside of our comfort zone at the competition.”
This is Iowa’s fourth time competing, and first time as a top three finalist.
The team’s competitors come from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Pharmacy, and the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy.
First through Third Place prizes include $1,000-3,000 for the NCPA student chapter and the same amount contributed to the school in the dean’s name.