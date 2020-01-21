Lentzes to celebrate 65th anniversary with card shower

AURORA — LaVerne and Phyllis Lentz, Aurora, will be celebrating 65 years of marriage on Friday, Jan. 24. They were married at Sacred Heart Church, Oelwein, by Monsignor Paul McQuire.
The Lentzes have 5 children, Katherine (Tim) Post, Independence, Michael (Jan), Pittsboro, N.C., Douglas (Jeanne), Aurora, Karen (Brian) O’Loughlin, Kelley, and Nicholas (Janae), Ogden. There are 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Area friends may help them celebrate by sending a card to LaVerne and Phyllis Lentz, 216 Cornelia St., Aurora, IA 50607.