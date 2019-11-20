ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The American Soybean Association (ASA) wants to recognize an outstanding high school senior interested in pursuing agriculture by presenting them with a scholarship — and there’s still time to apply.
The Soy Scholarship is a $5,000 one-time award presented to a high school senior who plans to pursue agriculture as an area of study at any accredited college or university during the 2020-21 academic year. The scholarship is managed by ASA and made possible through a grant by BASF Corporation. High school seniors may apply through Dec. 1, 2019.
ASA and BASF have recognized students for their hard work and interest in agriculture through the Soy Scholarship since 2008.
The scholarship is awarded in $2,500 increments (one per semester) for the 2020-21-school year. The student must maintain successful academic progress and be in good standing with the college or university to receive the full scholarship amount.
Final selection will be made at the beginning of January by a committee of soybean grower-leaders. The student will be notified by mid-January, with an official announcement to follow and a presentation scheduled in the spring.