All of us are sowing seeds. The words and actions that we say and do say a lot about who we are as people. I was reading in 2 Corinthians about what it means to be a cheerful giver. We generally think about this in relation to financially supporting ministries that are doing God’s work. As I read this chapter, it occurred to me that we are also responsible for what we do in Jesus’ Name in reaching others with God’s Love.
“Remember this: Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously. Each man should give what he has decided in his heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.” 2 Corinthians 9:6-7
When you read the newspaper, watch local and national news, and just take in life’s many challenges, at times it can be overwhelming. The apostle Paul has timely words that we can apply to those who are out to protect their own self-interests, at the expense of others. Instead of comparing ourselves to other people, we need to focus on what it means to be children of a Heavenly Father Who loves us, no matter what.
“We do not dare to classify or compare ourselves with some who commend themselves. When they measure themselves by themselves and compare themselves with themselves, they are not wise.” 2 Corinthians 10:12
When we disenfranchise people who don’t measure up to our way of thinking, we are so not where God wants us to be. If there is any boasting to be done, it should glorify God. But, “Let him who boasts boast in the Lord.” For it is not the one who commends himself who is approved, but the one whom the Lord commends.” 2 Corinthians10:17-18 Each of us have a choice to make as we go through life. Do I make my life about me, and those who think like me, or do I take the high road and honor a loving God who works to make all of His children BETTER?
When a believer is walking with Jesus, my needs and my wants are not my priority. It’s about going to the world, and not waiting for the world to come to me. When I get obsessed with getting things done as I want them to be done, I do God and my neighbor a disservice. If people don’t respond to me as I think they should, I have let selfish pride override my sense of fair play. Every believer has this struggle at some time or another. As I confess my sins and shortcomings to God, Scripture reminds me to love with an open heart.
If I truly want to be a loving person, I love as Christ loves, even when it’s hard. “Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good. Be devoted to one another in brotherly love. Honor one another above yourselves. Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your Spiritual fervor, serving the Lord. Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer. Share with God’s people who are in need. Practice hospitality.” Romans 12:9-13 I still have work to do, as I lay myself before God’s Throne of Grace. But take heart. God is great at mending broken hearts. It’s never about me. It’s about God, always and forever. We are all rainbows under construction, and God works to bring SONSHINE to us every day
From my heart to yours,
Pastor Dave, First Baptist Church.