Oelwein Dollars For Scholars reminds the community that donations to the 2020 scholarship fund are still being accepted. All donations of any size are needed for our community graduates hoping to further their education.
These contributions should be sent in by Monday, April 27 if possible and may be mailed to Oelwein Dollars for Scholars, c/o Oelwein Community Schools, 307 Eighth Ave. SE, Oelwein. Or, one can donate on our website: oelwein.dollarsforscholars.org.
The response so far from the community has been greatly appreciated.