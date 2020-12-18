The Fairbank Public Library has once again been the benefactor of generous patrons and area friends who have donated funds and memorials to remember loved ones. Following are the most recent memorials and donations.
In memory of Wanda Kaufman
“Saving Baby,” from Dean and Deb Brase, “Funeral for a Friend” from Tim and Roxanne Erhardt, “Bread of Angels” from Charles and Cleo Joerger
In memory of Virginia Schellhorn
“The Spice Box Letters” from Dean and Deb Brase
In memory of Joan Wedemeier
“Written on My Heart” from Dean and Deb Brase
In memory of Becky VanDaele
“A Danger in the Dust” from Dean and Deb Brase
In memory of Pat Miller
“Hidden America” from Dean and Deb Brase, “The Heart Keeper,” “War Widow,” “Mr. Nobody” and “A Nearly Normal Family” from Joe and Jeanne Miller
In memory of Melanie Menuey
“Lost Lake” from Dean and Deb Brase
In memory of Lila Eleanor Schellhammer Weipert
“You and Me and Us” from Angela Berg and Beth Dixon, “Home at Last” and “Devoted” from Denny and Paula Farrington
A monetary donation from Dean and Deb Brase.