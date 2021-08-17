Oelwein — Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) will offer dental professionals/assistants update courses on Oct. 15, at the Oelwein RAMS Center, 1400 Technology Drive. These classes are being offered through video conferencing in room 106.
From 8-10 a.m. a Dental Radiography Update will be offered for dental assistants to learn about new technological advances in dental radiography. Students will review and discuss safe practices for dental radiography, patient communication and different modes of exposures.
An Infection Control Update from 10 a.m. to noon will update dental professionals on the newest guidelines for infection control in the dental practice setting. Among other topics, the course will address prevention of blood borne pathogens, review health and safety standards from OSHA and the CDC, identify methods of disinfection and sterilization, and recognize proper labeling techniques for hazardous chemicals.
Jurisprudence Iowa from 12:15-1:15 p.m. will cover the newest guidelines for jurisprudence in the state of Iowa. We will address “scope of practice” for all members of the dental team and effective supervision of dental office employees.
In addition, we will discuss how practitioners can protect themselves from litigation by following mandates set forth by the Iowa Dental Board.
For more information, or to register for Dental Radiography (#82665), Infection Control (#82666), or Jurisprudence Iowa (#82667), visit www.nicc.edu/rams or call the Oelwein RAMS Center at (844) 642-2338, ext. 5700. Registration deadline is Friday, Oct. 8.
The Oelwein RAMS Center is a collaboration between the city of Oelwein and NICC. The focus of this center is to make quality education accessible to the Oelwein community and surrounding area. The center helps students achieve their educational goals and works with local businesses to retain and grow their workforce.