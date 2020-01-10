Linda Potter guest speaker at OARSPA

Oelwein Area Retired School Personnel Association (OARSPA) met Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Pizza Ranch. Linda Potter shared information from “The Long Way Home” by David Laskin.
The book follows 12 men who left their boyhood homes in Europe, immigrated to the U.S., and then returned to Europe to fight as American soldiers during World War I. Their journey transformed the men from Ellis Island immigrants to loyal American citizens. Their story is one of hard work, low pay, suffering disappointments, bravery, heroism and patriotism.
Linda facilitated an interesting discussion of the journeys that the members’ families had taken to come to American. Some of their ancestors had come through Ellis Island as the men featured in the book had done Becoming American citizens led them on many different pathways as they adapted to their new home country.
The group also discussed the early history of Oelwein. Many of the early immigrants came through Ellis Island after it opened Jan. 1, 1892. A number of those new citizens were Italians who found work on the railroad. Their journey was not an easy one. Some early settlers lived in a boxcar until they could build homes of their own. Other ethnic groups in search of freedom and opportunity soon followed the Italians.
Charlene Stocker conducted the business meeting after the speaker’s presentation. There were 10 members in attendance. Secretary and treasurer reports from the Dec. 3 meeting were read and approved.
Volunteer hours were recorded from December. Updates were given on OARSPA members with health issues.
Vivian Rourke shared information about the Helping Hands Clothing Closet at Buck Creak. The clothing and linens at the closet are donated and made available to anyone who might need them. The clothing closet is run by volunteers, and clients get the goods free of charge.
Since January is Tea Month, each member received a bag of tea to take home.
The next OARSPA meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m. at VibesUP, 22 S. Frederick Ave., Suite 1. Theresa Brown will speak about her vibrational energy products. Lunch will follow at 11 a.m. in Delish at Decades.