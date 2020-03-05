Lions meet new member Lynn Boudreau

Oelwein Lions welcomed new Lion Lynn Boudreau on Monday, Feb. 24. Lynn is working on sending a child to Camp Hertko Hollow, the diabetes camp for young children, along with an Oelwein Community Schools nurse.
Lions recognized for years in the club during the evening were: Jerry Buhr, 25 years and Les Muller, 50 years. Lions 100 year centennial pins were given to: Darwin Jack, Rich Witt, Dan Pelc and Janet Wissler.
On a gloomy Saturday afternoon in February the Lions entertained 23 members of the ALC North Frederick houses and the Full Circle clients with a bowling and pizza party, which was enjoyed by all. Lions have also been giving holiday gift bags to those homebound who receive meals from the community meal site.
An interesting program was presented by Julie Brown from the Christian Peacemaker Teams. A representative of the teams will be presenting a program, “Hebron, a documentary,” at the Oelwein Library on March 12 at 6 p.m. The Lions urge people to attend and learn firsthand what is going on in the Middle East.