SALT LAKE CITY — The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university held its 70th (Orlando, Florida); 71st (Cincinnati, Ohio); and 72nd (Anaheim, California) commencement ceremonies this year to celebrate the graduation of more than 22,000 students from across the country.
Derek Kuennen of Fayette has earned his Master of Arts, Science Education (5-12, Geo)
Colin Morgan of Oelwein has earned his Master of Science, Curriculum and Instruction.
Congratulations to these area educators.