STORM LAKE — Buena Vista University congratulates more than 500 students who were named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List. Local students who were named to the Dean’s List include:
Vanessa Hamlett of Aurora
Kaden Howard of Independence
The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
Buena Vista University’s campus on the shores of Storm Lake hosts students in a variety of majors, while 15 community college partners across Iowa-as well as graduate programs-expand student potential through a variety of convenient online and hybrid programs.