Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

STORM LAKE — Buena Vista University congratulates more than 500 students who were named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List. Local students who were named to the Dean’s List include:

Vanessa Hamlett of Aurora

Kaden Howard of Independence

The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.

Buena Vista University’s campus on the shores of Storm Lake hosts students in a variety of majors, while 15 community college partners across Iowa-as well as graduate programs-expand student potential through a variety of convenient online and hybrid programs.

Tags

Trending Food Videos