West Central High School 2021 graduate Marlee Squires of Maynard, and Oelwein High School 2021 graduate Isabella Lopez were recognized earlier this spring for outstanding academic achievement by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.
The recognitions were held at the 19th Annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony held in Des Moines.
The statewide program, sponsored by the Iowa Governor’s Office, Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and its title sponsor the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF), honored 424 high school seniors from across Iowa.
Each high school was invited to select a senior student with the highest academic ranking, based on GPA for their first seven semesters.
Students selected for the award also had the opportunity to recognize their favorite/most influential teacher and will receive a photo plaque of their meeting with Governor Reynolds and Lt. Governor Gregg.
It was noted that 98 percent of those recognized participate in extra-curricular school activities, with more than 75 percent participating in at least one interscholastic sport. More than 63 percent of the group plan to continue their education in Iowa.