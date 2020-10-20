Oelwein Chapter CL, P.E.O. met at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Farmer’s Daughters Quilts and Retreat Center. The program, “Love in every Stitch” was presented by employee Dayna Baker, also a P.E.O. sister, Chapter FG, Fayette.
Dayna began working at LouAnn’s Quilt Shop following her retirement from teaching at West Central. She credited LouAnn Milks, the former owner, for having the foresight to start the Retreat Center — a pioneer in having an overnight place for quilters to gather for sewing, shopping, food and fellowship.
New owner, Sarah Ottesen, has continued this popular part of the business, with bookings from near and far. The Retreat Center offers generous workspace for quilting, 27 beds, and a furnished kitchen and dining area. Visitors can also shop at the store during their stay for needed supplies.
Baker says that the quilt shop has been good for Oelwein, in general. Retreaters often support local restaurants and other retail stores.
P.E.O. sisters were also given a tour of the quilt shop, which was renovated during the downtime of the pandemic. The shop offers not only fabric, but patterns, kits, sewing machines, classes, and other quilting supplies. It displays many finished quilt projects to the shopper’s delight.
“Quilting is a nice creative outlet,” says Baker, “and it’s never too late to start.”
President Diane King opened the meeting with 12 members present. Chaplain Beth Kerr read from Luke 8:16-20, which was followed by the P.E.O. prayer. “Happy birthday “was sung to Mary Fick in recognition of her birthday that day.
The next meeting of Chapter CL will be held at Mary Fick’s home with a program by Karlee Smelder on “Community Action.”