MAYNARD — West Central Senior Citizens met July 2 at the Maynard Community Hall with 19 members present. President Steve Kaune led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. Minutes from the last meeting were read and approved.
During the afternoon, 500 was played with high scores going to Lowell Cannell and Garnet McKibbin. Hosts were Ray and Dorothy Wehling. Host on July 9 will be Betty Wittenburg.
It was announced that health personnel from Oelwein Health Care Center will be at the Maynard Community Hall Tuesday, July 9 from 12:30 — 1 p.m. to give free blood pressure checks. This health service is open to the public.