MAYNARD — Sixteen members of the West Central Senior Citizens met Aug. 27, at the Maynard Community Hall. President Steve Kaune led the Pledge of Allegiance.
After the potluck dinner, the afternoon was spent playing 500, with Lowell Cannell and Lila Grummitt garnering the top card scores.
Maxine Draker will be host when the group meets next Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Community Hall. Area senior citizens who enjoy playing 500 are encouraged to join the group for an afternoon of cards and social enjoyment.