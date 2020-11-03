Oelwein MacDowell Club members have been communicating remotely through e-mails and phone calls to conduct business and enjoy the program for November. Business included approval of a donation to the Oelwein Fine Arts Guild. President Linda Murphy is organizing the messaging for the group.
Oelwein 7-12 Band Director Cory McBride presented the program “Creativity in the Band Room: Educating and Composing.” He made his presentation by YouTube video. He explained his perspective on the creative process and told what happens behind the scenes as a composer. Being a professional drummer as well as band director he shared insights of his creative exploration and did a live demonstration creating a short composition using his computer technology.
Future meetings will be held when possible. The annual Christmas gathering is pending at this time. Members will be contacted when plans are finalized going forward.