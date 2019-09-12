Oelwein MacDowell Club began the new year on Tuesday evening, Sept. 3, at the public library with a potluck and meeting. The Founders Day event was commemorated by several members wearing hats and gloves, as was the tradition in years past.
Following the meal, Missy Rau conducted the business meeting. She welcomed Marilyn Gallo and Katherine Gibson, former members and guests for the evening.
She announced the Easton Award winner in May was Taylor Gish. Camp scholarships were given to Brielle Belden and Laura Gibbs. A donation was also made to the Old Creamery Theater this summer.
Club books for the coming year were distributed and Cheryl Patera gave a brief overview of the upcoming programs. Joane Amick gave a membership committee report. A donation to the Oelwein Fine Arts Guild was approved.
New offices were installed by Dorothy Gray. They are: President Missy Rau, Vice President Cheryl Patera, Recording Secretary Susan Macken, Treasurer Janet Hofmeyer, Corresponding Secretary Twyla Larsen, and Press Secretary Diane Hall.
Past and longtime members were recognized. Receiving carnations were Beth Kerr (31 years), Dorothy Gray (36 years), Susan MacFarlane (34 years) and Betty Blunt (47 years). Former members Marilyn Gallo and Katherine Gibson were also honored.
Susan Macken reminded the group that the Cemetery Walk would be Friday, Sept. 6.
Hostesses for the evening were the new officers.
The next meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Parish Center. Ron Luckeroth will present the program on wood carving. Co-hostesses for the evening are Lynnette Rochford, Karen Farmer, Lynn Koch, and Tammy Stasi.