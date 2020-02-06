Oelwein MacDowell Club met on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at the home of Dana Bostian. Janet Hofmeyer presided at the business meeting. Members of the nominating committee were reminded that the slate of officers for next year needs to be presented at the March meeting.
Upcoming events were noted. The Chocolate Fest at the Oelwein Public Library will be on Friday, Feb. 14. The library will also host a program on inoculation of logs with mushroom spores to grow your own crop. That will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 4 p.m.
Members were reminded of the special city election to be held Tuesday, Feb. 11 for a new council member. The 3 Ladies of Country program will be at the Williams Center on Monday, Feb.10, as part of the Artist Series.
Following the business meeting Dana Bostian presented the program on Card Making. She explained her process for creating shower and wedding invitations, as well as cards for all occasions. She told of her process using computer generated fonts and embossing the cards to complete them. Various techniques such as aqua painting, stamping, and using wash tape and various adhesives make the finished products one-of-a kind creations. Following the presentation, members were able to create their own cards using the techniques she demonstrated.
Co-hostesses Edith Biddinger, Deb Vogel, and Dana Bostian served refreshments at the close of the evening.
The next meeting will be on Tuesday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Social Hall. Program will be presented by Deb Carpenter on Creative Wood Painting. Co-hostesses for the evening are Susan McFarlane, Carol Piper, and Jody Buhr.