Oelwein MacDowell Club members and their guests met Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. for the annual Christmas party. Mona’s Fire Pit and Grill provided a delicious buffet supper for the evening’s festivities.

Following the meal, entertainment was provided by a small vocal group of Oelwein High School girls under the direction of Darcy Fuelling. They sang several Christmas themed songs. Following their performance, Linda Murphy provided piano accompaniment for a group sing-along of Christmas favorites.

Co-hostesses for the evening were Dorothy Gray, Joane Amick, Beth Kerr, Betty Blunt and Jo Sanborn.

Regular meetings will resume in February 2020.

