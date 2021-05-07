Oelwein MacDowell Club met on Tuesday, May 4, at the Northeast Iowa Dance Academy for the monthly meeting and program. Owner Anna Steil-Kerns welcomed the group and gave a tour of the facility.
There are three studios where 26 classes are conducted. She explained how the spring floors were constructed to help enhance the dancing and acrobatic experience. The facility houses practices four days per week and many competitions are attended by the students from elementary to high school age.
Classes in jazz, tap, ballet, hip hop and acrobatics are offered. Kate, the office administrator also teaches basketball to students in grades 1 through 8. Other instructors lead and assist with various styles of dance for a well-rounded experience for the participants.
The year-end recitals will be held on May 28 and 29. Tickets can be purchased on Facebook or directly from the Academy. Summer camps and classes are also held.
Following the program President Linda Murphy presided at the business meeting. She announced the annual Easton Award will be presented on May 12 at the High School Awards night. Summer camp scholarships will be reviewed as they are submitted. She requested that members present any program suggestions for the coming year in the areas of visual arts, the written word, and the performing arts.
Dorothy Gray installed the officers for next year. They are President Linda Murphy, Vice President Lynnette Rochford, Recording Secretary Joane Amick, Treasurer Janet Hofmeyer, Corresponding Secretary Twyla Larsen, and Press Correspondent Diane Hall. Annual dues were collected to fund upcoming donations by the organization.
Anna provided refreshments for the evening assisted by co-hostesses Debbie Vogel, Carol Piper, and Beth Kerr. Meetings will resume in the fall.