OELWEIN — Ken and Sandy Magsamen, 1312 2nd St. SE, Oelwein, will note their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 14th.
The former Sandy Leonard and Kenneth Magsamen were married Nov. 14, 1970, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Lamont. The double ring ceremony was officiated by the Reverend Msgr. Eugene Lorenz.
Attendants at the wedding were the bride’s sister, Karen Kubicek, Dyersville, and the bridegroom’s brother, Donald Magsamen, Independence.
The Magsamen family includes, Kari and Jud Eddy, Johnston, Lindi and Duane Kelley, Shawnee, Kansas, Kenny and Brittney Magsamen, Oelwein. Their grandchildren, Jack and Liam Kelley, Shawnee, Kansas, and Carver and Sawyer Magsamen, Oelwein.
Ken and Sandy still have the 1967 Chevelle they drove on their honeymoon to Corpus Christi, Texas back in November 1970.
A family celebration is being planned for a later date, due to the pandemic.