The Oelwein Area Retired School Personnel Association (OARSPA) welcomed pianist Mary Kay Miller when they met Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Pizza Ranch. Miller shared music and played her electric synthesizer.
She was originally from Oelwein and has recently returned to her hometown. Mary Kay traces her love of music and playing the piano to her father who played with the Iowa Ramblers Band. A picture of her father and his band is on the ballroom wall inside the Oelwein Coliseum.
She has played her music at many venues, hotels/motels, nursing homes, hospitals, churches and many special places. At the present time, Mary Kay plays at church services and in funeral homes or wherever her performance is requested.
Her program Tuesday featured a discussion of Christmas music and composers with special attention given to favorites such as “White Christmas,” “Here Comes Santa Claus,” and I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” The group joined Mary Kay in a sing-along of many Christmas songs.
The business meeting followed Mary Kay’s presentation with 13 members in attendance. Treasurer’s and secretary’s reports from Nov. 5, were read and approved. Currently, there are 24 OARSPA members.
Volunteer hours from last month were compiled. The group took up a collection for the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard and $175 was presented to Maxine Losen, longtime member of the CKC Board.
The OARSPA members will continue to meet the first Tuesday during the winter months of January, February and March. The next meeting will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Pizza Ranch. The program will be a surprise one.