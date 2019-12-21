Mary Michels graduates from Mount Mercy Nursing program

CEDAR RAPIDS — Mary Michels, nursing graduate in Mount Mercy University’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, received her nursing pin on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Michels has accepted a position in the medical-surgical unit at Community Memorial Hospital.
She is a graduate of West Central High School at Maynard and the daughter of Cory and Sarah Michels. Proud grandparents are John and Nickey Michels, and Jim and Darise Donat, and great-grandfather Roger (Eleanor) Homewood.
Michels graduated from West Central in 2017, earning a two-year Associate Arts degree while in high school. This helped her to graduate from Mount Mercy in two and one-half years instead of the traditional four years it takes for a nursing degree. She was also on the dean’s list all semesters at Mount Mercy University.
Located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mount Mercy University is the regional Catholic, Mercy University that promises students of diverse backgrounds, ages and faiths a challenging, practical education that inspires them to discover knowledge, build community and lead courageous lives. Mount Mercy offers baccalaureate and graduate education to 1,800+ enrolled students and uniquely blends an outstanding liberal arts education with equally outstanding professional preparation.