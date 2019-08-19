MAYNARD — The Maynard Lundbye-Carpenter Post 245 Legion and Auxiliary unit met Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Maynard Community Hall.
The meeting was highlighted with Cooper Ingels and Rosita Hepperle reporting on their experiences at American Legion Boys and Girls State respectively. Both concluded their talks by thanking Legion and Auxiliary members for giving them the opportunity to attend.
Following the presentations, President Darlene Buchheit called the Auxiliary business meeting to order. Opening prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance were recited. Six members answered roll call; three guests were present.
Old Business was completing the letter to be sent out to area veterans gathering service information. Information will be displayed at The Maynard Library to honor our veterans for their Military service.
Second item discussed was the Fall Luncheon to be held Sunday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu will be beef burgers, salad bar, and a dessert bar. A free will donation will be accepted. The funds from the luncheon will be used for Girls State candidate and Veteran assistance during the year.
New Business consisted of discussions and the group voting to donate to Maynard’s Girls Scout troop, The Alwood Family Benefit, and West Central School supply collection.
The meeting was adjourned following the closing prayer. The next meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 10. Charlotte Glew and Diane Brownell served lunch.