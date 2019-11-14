MAYNARD — Maynard Auxiliary Lundbye-Carpenter Unit 245 met Nov. 12, at the Maynard Community Hall. Vice President Pat Albrecht called the meeting to order at 7 p.m. by leading the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble.
Five members answered roll call. There were no October meeting minutes. Diane Brownell read the September minutes. Darice Donat presented treasurer’s report. The reports were approved as read.
Darice also reported the memorial for Jan Rhodes has been sent to the state.
Committee reports were presented. For Americanism Darice represented the auxiliary at West Central School Veterans Day program and lead the Pledge of Allegiance.
Membership Chairman Diane Brownell reported 18 memberships have been sent into the state for 2020. She and the group welcomed Nancy Wolfe as a new member.
Old Business for the group is work continues of gathering pictures and service information for veterans to display at the Maynard Library. Also the group continues to work on Quilts of Valor for the veterans.
New Business was to plan the Christmas Party. The group chose the Oelwein Pizza Ranch on Tuesday, Dec. 10 for the party. Members are to gather at 6 p.m. and dinner will be at 6:30 p.m.
Pat Albrecht offered the closing prayer, and then adjourned the meeting.
The next meeting will be Jan. 7, 2020, at the Community Hall. Darlene Bucheit will serve lunch.