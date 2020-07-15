DUBUQUE — Alex McCombs of Jesup is among the spring 2020 graduates of the University of Dubuque. McCombs graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
For the first time in its 168-year history, University of Dubuque held virtual commencement ceremonies to celebrate the accomplishments of over 350 graduates on May 16, 2020.
Since the campus could not gather in-person because of the pandemic, UD officials held virtual commencements for undergraduate and graduate students in the class of 2020 on the original date for May commencement. Students who graduated May 2020 may return to campus to participate in December 2020 Commencement or May 2021 Commencement.