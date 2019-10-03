The Oelwein Meal Site celebrated Dolores Ortner’s Sept. 28 birthday on Friday, Sept. 27. Dolores brought treats and ice cream for everyone. In return, she was serenaded with The Birthday Song, and all had a good time and meal.
The Meal Site also welcomes Linda Blackstone to the group. All agreed that she makes a great friendly addition to the Meal Site and also helps out at the reception desk.
The Halloween party will be held Thursday, Oct. 24 at 11 a.m. with dinner at 11:30. Treat, prizes and a costume contest will be included in the festivities. Those planning to attend are asked to call two days ahead so plans can be made accommodate everyone.