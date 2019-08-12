Folks who attend the Oelwein Senior Dining Center (mealsite) seldom miss an opportunity to celebrate an event. A couple of special events were marked in July.
The first was a special birthday celebration for the mealsite’s favorite four-legged friend, Cub, who is a therapy dog and companion for Jerry Clayburn. Since Cub accompanies Jerry on his visits to the mealsite, he has been given the distinction of mealsite mascot.
On July 9, the breakfast group at the mealsite celebrated Cub’s 12th birthday. The friendly canine seems to be everyone’s therapy dog because he brings smiles to all he meets.
The second extra celebration last month was marking the 55th wedding anniversary of Gary and Josie Walrath. The Walraths made breakfast for everyone to celebrate the occasion.
The Oelwein Senior Dining Center serves meals at 11:30 a.m. each weekday. They are available to all persons age 60 and older. Persons can make reservations for lunch by calling 283-5180 before 10 a.m. the day prior you plan to attend.
The breakfast group is a casual bunch that meets for coffee at about 7:30 a.m. No formal breakfast
is served, but some in
the group are known to make delicious treats to share.
The mealsite is located in the Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St., through the west entrance. Persons are invited to stop in and make some new friends or get reacquainted with old ones.