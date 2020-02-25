Members at the Oelwein Senior Dining Center (mealsite) held a party on Valentine’s Day. A good crowd turned out for games, fun, prizes and good food.
Gary and Josie Walrath helped put on the party. Valentine kisses (candy kisses) were distributed to the women, from Gary, and to the men, from Josie.
Several members contributed prizes for the games that were played.
The next party will be for St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, March 17 at 11 a.m. Dinner will follow at 11:30. All area seniors are invited to attend.
The meal for the day will be beef cabbage casserole, Harvard beets, corn casserole, wheat bread, lime fruited gelatin, milk and margarine. Persons planning to attend should call in their reservations the day before to 319-283-5180.