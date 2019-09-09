Friends of MercyOne begins the 2019-2020 year with a board meeting at noon today, Sept. 9, with new president Edith Biddinger.
The Gift Shop window is the most visible change funded by Friends of Mercy One during the past year. The window allows visitors to easily locate the gift shop in the hospital corridor. MercyOne’s improved gift shop is ready for the season with a wide variety of fall and Halloween merchandise available.
In addition to the window and two scholarships awarded at the May Tea, the Friends of MercyOne also funded more comfortable family chairs in the emergency rooms.