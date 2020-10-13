WATERLOO — MercyOne will host its second annual Wave of Light event on Thursday, Oct. 15 at Waterloo Medical Center.
Wave of Light, a ceremony around the world, commemorates all those who experience loss due to miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome or fetal loss. The event is held yearly on Oct. 15, which is International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.
“It is important for us here, especially with so much happening, to honor all those who experience an infant or fetal loss,” said Suzanne Bellinger, clinical nurse specialist at Waterloo Birth Center. “While this year’s event looks different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the message is the same: to provide families a place to recognize and remember the life of their child.”
Wave of Light begins with the lighting of candles which will burn for one hour. As flames are extinguished in one time zone, the next time zone illuminates their candles, creating a worldwide ripple of light.
The event will take place in the MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center C parking lot off W. 9th Street near dialysis and rehabilitation. Signs will be posted to direct participants to the designated parking area. Those in attendance will remain in their vehicles during the ceremony, which will also be broadcast on Facebook Live. The ceremony will begin around 6:30 p.m. and will include an opening blessing, lighting at 7 p.m., a reading of names and will conclude with a procession through the parking lot.
To register for the event, visit the MercyOne event page on Facebook.