Building Direction for Families is pleased to announce that we have partnered with the Allen Child Protection Center to offer Minimum Facts Interviewing training. This training is intended for anyone working with children and families who may hear an initial disclosure of abuse from children.
This training teaches participants how to appropriately gain information from the child without compromising an investigation. Participants will learn do’s and don’ts associated with interviewing children, how their information is applied to the investigation, information about child protection centers along with risk factors and warning signs of abuse.
The training is taught by a trained forensic interviewer and is based on knowledge of child development and participation in such abuse investigations. There is no cost to attend this training. Registration is required and space is limited. If there is enough interest, a second session will be scheduled.
To register, visit www.bdfempowerment.org and go to the “Upcoming Events” tab on the right side. Click on the Minimum Facts Interviewing link to view the flyer. The link to register is on the flyer.
Persons may contact Beth at Building Direction for Families (phone 319-334-5105 or email admin@bdfempowerment.org) with any questions.
About Building Direction for Families
Building Direction for Families (BDF) began as the local Decategorization Project for Buchanan, Delaware and Fayette Counties, receiving Empowerment status in January 1999. In March of 2007 the BDF board incorporated with State of Iowa as a non-profit corporation.
Our Vision: Families are at the heart of our communities. We envision families growing and prospering in communities that promote family self-esteem, self-sufficiency, and self-determination.
Our Mission: All children, beginning at birth, through age 18, will be healthy and successful.